PITTSBURGH — Every hour in the United States, one person dies of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Doctors have had success for the past 10 years with a treatment called immunotherapy, a treatment that uses parts of the body's own immune system to fight cancer.
"But about 60% of patients will eventually progress or develop resistance," said Dr. Ravi Patel, a radiation oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh. "Some patients, they're just not able to tolerate the immunotherapy as well. They get toxicity."
Now, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are testing a combination of targeted radiation, given by injection, with immunotherapy.
"We're just delivering a very low dose to stimulate the immune system, not necessarily kill cancer cells," Patel explained.
The researchers tested the therapy in mice and found that even when the mice were given a low dose of radiotherapy, their immune systems revved up and wiped out the cancer. Scientists said they plan to apply for FDA approval to conduct human clinical trials on the combination therapy.
"It's not just good enough to extend survival," Patel said. "We want to eradicate someone's cancer, even when it's in the metastatic setting."
In addition to testing the combination in mice with cancer that has spread, researchers also tested the treatment in pet dogs who had naturally occurring metastatic cancer. The dogs also tolerated the treatment well, without toxic side effects. The researchers hope to begin human trials in the next year or two.