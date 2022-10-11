PORT ORANGE, Fla. — John and Sylvia Whitley play Wordle every day. Today, the letters come easily, but this couple know that might not last. Ten years ago, the Whitleys were caring for Sylvia's mom with dementia and started noticing changes in themselves.
"Recalling names became more and more difficult over time," John recalled.
"I saw one of my closest friends," Sylvia remembered. "I saw her several times a week, and I had no idea what her name was."
The couple had spinal fluid tests at Emory University. Sylvia had markers for Alzheimer's, but John did not. After 58 years of marriage, each knew the other was struggling with memory. They both have had PET scans now. John was eligible for a clinical trial, testing a new way of detecting early signs of Alzheimer's, so, if needed, patients can begin treatment.
The RetiSpec is an investigational device. It's a special camera that can take 100 layered images of the retina.
"Then, they have artificial intelligence that reviews those images and can see the buildup of the amyloid plaque on the retina," said Richard Marshall, a progressive medical researcher.
Researchers are testing the RetiSpec's accuracy. Earlier studies showed RetiSpec was between 80% and 90% accurate.
"If there's anything out there that we can find for us to help other people," Sylvia said, "we wanna be part of it."
Although Sylvia was not eligible for the test of the RetiSpec, she said her doctors are actively searching for other clinical trials in which she could be a participant.
The researchers said the ultimate goal, after FDA approval, is to have the RetiSpec cameras installed in eye doctor's offices, making the technology more widely available.