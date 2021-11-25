ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have the words on a restaurant menu or in a newspaper been getting smaller or blurrier, or do you need reading glasses?
"Most patients tend to report between the ages of 40 and 45," said Dr. Michael Manning, an ophthalmologist.
As we age, some people may develop presbyopia, or the gradual loss of the eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects. Millions of people use over-the-counter reading glasses to treat their presbyopia, but now, researchers say an eye drop called AGN-190584 may replace the need for those reading glasses. The eye drop treats the symptoms of the condition by targeting the eyes' lens.
"The way they go about this is constricting or making our pupils smaller, which creates a depth of field effect to give enhanced near vision," Manning continued.
In a trial, participants said the eye drop worked as soon as 15 minutes after it was applied and reached its peak effectiveness in an hour. The eye drop, however, is not a one-time treatment and will have to be applied daily as needed.
The eye drop is currently under FDA review. and approval is expected by the end of this year. Side effects were rare, but included headaches, red eyes, blurred vision, and some eye pain.