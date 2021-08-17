LOS ANGELES — From fast cars to fast bikes, Sabrina Leamon is a risk taker. She and her boyfriend, TJ Hunt, are social media influencers. He builds and modifies cars; they both come up with the content to keep two million subscribers on the edge of their seats, but last year, their journey took an unexpected turn.
"We share our life for a living. So, we were like, do we want to talk about this personal part?" Leamon said, "and I said, yes. The message behind the channel is keep moving forward through whatever life throws at you."
So, Leamon shared her story. After suffering a grand mal seizure, she was diagnosed with a grade-two diffuse glioma.
"They found a mass, and I ended up having brain surgery," Sabrina shared.
"We're basically peeling off her entire temporal lobe," said Dr. Thomas Beaumont, a neurosurgeon and assistant professor of neurological surgery at UC San Diego Health.
Beaumont used advanced technology, called neuro navigation, fiber tractography and interoperative MRI scanners. By combining all the images, he created a highly detailed map.
"When I'm doing the surgery, this is projected in three-dimensional space to my eyes through the microscope," Beaumont explained.
Leamon's team was able to remove all but 4% of the tumor, increasing her survival from 22 months to 15 years, giving science more time to figure out a cure and her more time to do what she loves.
"You can get through it," she exclaimed. "No matter how dark life is, there's always light at the end of the tunnel."
Because of the amount of tumor doctors were able to remove, Leamon did not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. She was out of the hospital in two days and did not have any side effects. Doctors will keep a close watch on the remaining tumor cells, but they believe she will not need another surgery for more than a decade.