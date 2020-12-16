MIAMI - A pediatric nurse for eight years now, Kali Galvan thought she had seen it all.
"I noticed about three years ago, about 2017, that I was having like a fatty growth in my leg," Galvan recalled.
Luckily, a biopsy came back benign, but about a week later there was a painful infection.
"My leg was very swollen, very red, extremely tender," Galvan shared.
Dr. Joshua Lampert, a plastic surgeon, knew he had to remove the infection and let the wound heal.
"The problem is when a wound heals like that, it created a really big crater in her leg," Lampert explained.
That's when Lampert offered her fat grafting to fill the hole in her leg.
"Fat grafting is a technique where you harvest fat from somewhere on the body where you don't want it, and then you place it somewhere where you do," Lampert explained.
While harvesting fat is not new, the technology Lampert uses is.
"We use a special low-pressure liposuction system, because the low-pressure avoids fat cell rupture," Lampert said.
By keeping more fat cells alive. fewer procedures are needed. Galvan had fat taken from three areas.
"The first one we did my abdominal area, the second one we did my back, and the third one we did kinda like my love handles," recalled Galvan.
"Once that is harvested and separated, then we are able to inject it deep to the scar and try to push that scar up," explained Lampert.
The entire process took six months, but now Galvan's leg is healed. She went on vacation last year and wore shorts with confidence.
"I just felt like I was on top of the world," Galvan shared.
Lampert said fat grafting is done under general anesthesia and can be used for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy or for adding more volume to the face after a tumor resection, basically to fill any soft tissue defect. Some fat grafting procedures are covered under insurance. Otherwise, the cost can be anywhere from $20,000 and up depending on the procedure and amount of liposuction.