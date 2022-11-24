SAN DIEGO — Meet Stella, a spunky blue heeler-catahoula mix. Her dog mom, Christina Hunger, a speech-language pathologist, is making headlines around the world after teaching Stella to use augmentative and alternative communication devices to express herself.
Stella has learned 50 words and can create phrases up to five words long, but Stella is not the only dog.
Federico Rossano, a cognitive scientist at the University of California San Diego is leading the largest animal communication citizen science study ever done. It's called, "How They Can Talk" and involves 6,000 animals in 47 countries.
"What we are trying to do is trying to understand to what degree they can communicate more complex thoughts," Rossano explained. "The first time I saw them putting together three, four buttons to sound like a sentence, I was pretty impressed and shocked. What amazed me more was when they would follow up on that because it then really felt like they were actually engaging in a conversation.
"The other thing that I thought was remarkable was really to see them communicating about the needs of somebody else."
The time it takes for a dog to learn to talk depends on how much time his human puts into teaching him, but Rossano said he believes the time spent could lead us all to a better understanding of our furry friends.
Cats are also included in the study, although Rossano said they are much harder to train.
We also asked if one breed was a better learner than others. He said the study involved a lot of mixed breeds, but border collies, poodles and terriers seem to all be quick learners, with some learning not just dozens, but hundreds of words. But again, it all depends on how much time their owners put in to teaching them.