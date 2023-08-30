ATLANTA, Ga. - If you can strum it, pound it, build it, throw it, or swing on it, that’s where you’ll find five-year-old Kaleb Billeter. But it wasn’t always like this.
“When Kaleb was six months old, he broke out into hives all over his chest, torso, face,” Kaleb’s mother Liz remembered.
A skin test determined Kaleb was allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and eggs.
Pediatric allergist at Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Dr. Brian Vickery says, until now, there was very little they could do to help children like Kaleb.
“What we've been studying is to expose patients to small bits of what they're allergic to, to change their immune responses. And what's exciting is that, you can actually do this through the skin,” Dr. Vickery explained.
It's called epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT.
“Peanut proteins are coated on the underside of a small patch that's about the size of a nickel or a quarter," said Dr. Vickery. "Then, immune cells in the skin are actually able to pick up the allergenic protein and deliver it to the immune system to give it instructions on how to respond to peanut allergen.”
Children wear the patch for a half an hour a day, and then increase it until it’s worn 24/7.
“This is not a cure. This does not reverse the allergy and make it go away completely. It just lessens the sensitivity levels,” Dr. Vickery reiterated.
Kaleb doesn’t need the patch anymore, but he does eat a half a teaspoon of peanut butter a day, and can now do so without having an allergic reaction.