CINCINNATI, Oh. - In 2020, 44 Americans died every day from a prescription opioid overdose. That's 16,000 in one year.
100,000 Americans died from illegal, or street opioids, like fentanyl, last year alone. A new program is designed to provide help.
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati paired with the non-profit group Caracole to provide supplies from what they call “harm reduction vending machines.”
“Safer injection kits, injectable naloxone, and nasal naloxone," explained director of prevention at Caracole, Suzanne Bachmeyer.
They're all readily accessible in a secure device that resembles a vending machine. People can call a number to get a code to get access to the supplies.
Bachmeyer and UC researcher Daniel Arendt know that to some, it may feel counterintuitive to provide free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to people struggling with addiction.
“We do not believe that providing supplies to keep people safe, to keep people from overdosing and to keep people from contracting infectious diseases, enables them in any way,” Bachmeyer reassured.
The vending machine has been operational for two years.
More than one thousand people have used it and researchers say it’s contributing to a decrease in overdose deaths in Cincinnati and the surrounding area.
“It's, again, important to recognize, nationwide, up 15%, preliminary for us, down 10%,” Arendt said.
Advocates say the harm reduction program, that keeps supplies locked up but within reach anonymously, may eliminate any fear of arrest or reprisals.
Bachmeyer stated that health organizations and community groups nationwide have contacted them to learn more about their program.
A second vending machine is now in place in another Ohio county.
Officials say the program is funded entirely by private grants and donations.