HACKENSACK, Nj. - Fourteen-year-old Jaynalee Becerril was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, when a nagging sore throat became unbearable.
“That whole week we were supposed to go to Disney, Universal, a whole bunch of wonderful, wonderful parks. But I never got to go,” Jaynalee said.
After her bloodwork came back showing very low white blood cell counts, Jaynalee was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“At first you cry a lot, like a lot like, a bucket full, like two million gallons full,” Jaynalee explained.
She was transferred to a hospital near her New Jersey home and began immediate cancer treatments.
But for pediatric oncologists, the federal dollars to support cutting edge research aren’t always enough. Only four percent of the cancer research budget goes to kid’s cancer.
“There just really isn't the funding that we need to conduct the research and find better treatments for our kids,” explained Dr. Derek Hanson, pediatric oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.
At major U.S. pediatric cancer centers, research is largely funded by public and private fundraising.
At the Joseph M. Sanzari Pediatric Hospital, where Jaynalee gets treatment, Tackle Kids Cancer and a partnership with football great Eli Manning funds new clinical trials and programs to provide much-needed support to families like Jaynalee’s.
“How I think is that god gave me this sickness knowing I can beat it,” Jaynalee said.
And go back to being a kid.
At Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer Center, The Jimmy Fund has raised millions since 1948. Tackle Kids Cancer has raised 20 million dollars since its inception in 2015.
The good news about pediatric cancer is that it is relatively rare. But as a result, federal funding is usually channeled to other more common adult cancers.