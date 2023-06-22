ANN ARBOR, Mi. – Prepping dinner for Natalie Vasher means chopping peppers, marinating chicken and serving it all with a side of relief. Vasher was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, which started in 2016.
“I felt gas, and bloating, and just not feeling like myself no matter what I ate,” Vasher recalled.
She did what many in her situation do: an elimination low FODMAP diet.
FODMAP is an acronym for a class of carbohydrates that are hard for some people to digest. The process of elimination can take up to four months.
A new blood test, called inFoods, can cut the process down to two-to-four weeks.
“The blood sample is tested for various antibodies to common food triggers in patients with IBS, based upon results, an elimination diet is fashioned,” explained Dr. William Chey, professor of gastroenterology at Michigan Medicine.
The test looks at patient reactions to 18 foods that can commonly activate an elevated immune response through the production of IgG antibodies. The results show if a food should be green-lighted or red-lighted.
“Eliminating those foods, in our study, was associated with an improvement in overall IBS symptoms,” Dr. Chey added.
Natalie’s red lights are onions, stone fruit, apples and high-fat dairy. With adjustments to her diet, she's able to keep her symptoms under control.
A doctor's prescription is required for the Biomerica inFoods IBS blood test.