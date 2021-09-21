The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light many mental health issues. One that it exacerbated is hoarding. It reinforced some beliefs about the need to save items, but for millions, it's more than just buying toilet paper and Clorox. For many, it's a disorder that began in childhood and went undiagnosed for years, and then later in life, it took control, forbidding its victims from parting with possessions. Now, a new therapy is helping these patients regain control of their lives.