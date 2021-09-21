HACKENSACK, N.J. — Susan Vander Ploeg was a professional graphic artist early in her career. These days, painting is a good form of stress relief.
"I had been post-menopausal for about seven years and suddenly had some bleeding, and I thought this is not good," Vander Ploeg said.
Dr. Ami Vaidya, a gynecologic oncologist at Hackensack Meridian Health System in New Jersey, diagnosed Vander Ploeg with cancer in her uterine lining. The cancer was in its early stage, but doctors needed to surgically remove it and ensure it hadn't metastasized.
"What we do is we want to identify lymph nodes that are the most likely nodes to be involved if cancer were to spread and leave the uterus," Vaidya said.
At the start of surgery, Vaidya injected a special dye into Vander Ploeg's uterus that was designed to flow into the lymph nodes. It's nicknamed "firefly." Doctors used a robotic system to perform a hysterectomy, and then...
"During surgery, we activate a special camera on our robotic lens, and we are able to see in the near infrared spectrum," Vaidya noted.
In the infrared mode, the sentinel lymph nodes appear fluorescent green.
"For Susan, we identified lymph nodes on the left and on the right side," Vaidya explained. "They glowed just the way that they're supposed to, and it allowed us to be so precise in removing them."
Doctors said by carefully removing the sentinel lymph nodes in the pelvis, patients like Vander Ploeg have a lower risk of complications like lymphedema.
"I am one of the very lucky ones," she exclaimed, "and for that, I'm so grateful."
Vander Ploeg's scans are clear of cancer and there's no sign of lymphedema. Doctors said lymphedema can start a few days or a few years after lymph nodes are removed or damaged. With lymphedema, fluid builds up and patients sometimes need additional surgeries.