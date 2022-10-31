DURHAM, N.C. — Little Easton Sinnamon came into the world last year with a broken heart, having six defects in all that were too severe for doctors to fix.
"If we didn't go the transplant route, he wouldn't be here today," said Easton's mother, Kaitlyn Sinnamon.
Doctors also determined that Easton had an immune system that wasn't working.
"We found out that he didn't have T cells," explained Dr. Joseph W. Turek, the chief of pediatric cardiac surgery at Duke University. "T cells are something that are produced by the thymus. They helped to fight infection."
Turek and his team proposed an investigational procedure that had been pioneered at Duke but never performed in humans before – a combination heart transplant and implantation of cultured thymus tissue. Doctors believed the implanted thymus cells would reduce the need for anti-rejection drugs.
Sinnamon said it wasn't a difficult choice for her family to make, since the thymus implantation posed little risk to their son.
"If you do it and it works, you're changing how transplants are done worldwide," she said.
When Easton was six months old, a donor heart became available. Surgeons also sent thymus tissue from the same donor to a lab for processing. The heart transplant was first.
"We went back to the operating room two weeks later, and we did the cultured thymic tissue implantation," Turek said.
Easton's doctors and family noticed the difference immediately.
"He was no longer this kind of bluish, grayish color, not getting enough oxygen," Sinnamon said.
Easton left Duke Hospital after seven months, growing stronger at home. He is not only celebrating his first birthday, but another one-year milestone.
"We call it his heart birthday, his 'heart-versary,' Sinnamon shared. "Aug. 6 was when he received his transplant."
The FDA cleared the heart transplant and thymus tissue implant under an expanded access application.
Sinnamon said doctors have just started reducing one of his anti-rejection medications, as they initially hoped they would be able to do. The anti-rejection medications can be toxic to organs, especially the kidneys.