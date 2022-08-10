COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sixty-six-year-old Robert Dye can't wait to take his boat out of storage. This is the first time in more than a year he's had the energy.
"I could not walk any distance. I couldn't even walk from the bed to my recliner without being short winded," Dye recalled.
One day last fall, Dye couldn't breathe. He was gray. His limbs were ice cold. At his local hospital, doctors told his wife, Susan, something terrifying.
"That he was more dead than alive," she said. "That was horrible, because he's mine and I didn't want anything to happen."
Dye had worsening heart failure. Doctors thought he would be a good candidate for an experimental cardiac pulmonary nerve stimulation system, or CPNS.
"The device is actually a series of electrodes that deliver electrical stimulus directly to the nerves," explained Dr. Sitaramesh Emani, a cardiologist at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.
The electrodes sat in a wire basket. Doctors inserted it through a catheter into a vein in Dye's neck until it reached the artery just behind the heart. The controller was attached to the outside of his neck. For four days, Dye's doctors delivered stimulation to the nerves on the back of the heart, then removed the device.
"We think the heart is beating stronger and better when this therapy is turned on," Emani said.
Dye said he felt much better immediately.
"I walked a mile on the hospital floor," he exclaimed.
His wife, Susan, sobbed and said, "I wanted to hold his hand, because it was warm."
While Dye was the first in the U.S. to use the CPNS stimulation system, it is also being tested in Europe and South America.
It's important to note that Emani sits on the scientific advisory board of Cardionomic, the company that manufactured the system.