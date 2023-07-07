ORLANDO, Fl. - Award-winning singer Toni Braxton was diagnosed with lupus in 2008. Her most persistent symptom is blood clots.
“Some autoimmune diseases can be mild and manageable, and some can be very severe and then resistant to therapy,” said Dr. Richard Nash, physician at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.
No two patients share the same exact symptoms, and some are lesser known.
Lupus psychosis is described as delusions or hallucinations. About 12 percent of lupus patients have experienced it.
A few more little-known symptoms are vertigo, Raynaud’s Syndrome and oral health problems, like gum disease.
“Common treatments are treatments that are going to suppress the immune system so that when patients develop an autoimmune disorder, there's activity of the immune system against that organ system," said Dr. Nash.
Despite her illness, Toni Braxton is still releasing new music.
Some other symptoms of lupus include severe headaches, nerve complications, vision loss and weight fluctuations.