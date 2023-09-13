ATLANTA, Ga. - “PDA, or Patent Ductus Arteriosus. It's a vessel that all of us, yourself included, had when you're inside of your mother and once you came out, it actually closed on its own,” explained congenital interventional cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Dr. R. Allen Ligon, Jr.
The PDA connects the big arteries that come off of the heart and goes into the lungs and body.
But for some babies, the PDA doesn’t close.
“It's incredibly common for babies who are born too early, or premature babies, for that vessel to stay open,” said Dr. Ligon.
If this happens, experts say it can steal blood flow from other organs and even cause an enlarged heart.
Without surgery, the lives of these babies are at risk.
That’s why it was necessary for Dr. Ligon to perform a heart vessel closure on a preemie born at 22 weeks. The baby weighed just one point one pounds, the same weight as a glass of water.
“You can imagine a one-pound infant's fist and how small it is. That's how small her heart is,” Dr. Ligon emphasized.
Snaking a catheter in the baby’s leg, the doctor delivered a PDA closure device up through the heart inside the PDA, which creates a controlled clot that closes the vessel.
Six days after the procedure, the tiny baby girl was off blood pressure medications, off the ventilator, gaining weight and doing well.
The PDA closure device never has to be removed. The tissue will grow over the PDA closure device and it will become part of the body.