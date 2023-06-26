CINCINNATI, Oh. – Childhood anxiety has been on the rise for years and experts say nearly one in three teens ages 13 to 18 will experience it.
While researchers are learning more about psychological risk factors for anxiety, little is known about environmental factors, like toxins.
Scientists are now focusing on a class of chemicals called PBDEs, which are flame retardants that are now banned. At one time, they were used in common household products, like chairs, foam, cushions, carpets and car seats.
Researchers enrolled 460 pregnant women to study the relationship between exposure to the flame retardants and their children’s mental health.
“It started roughly during the second trimester, and then, these children have been followed over time,” said Dr. Jeffrey Strawn, a psychiatrist at the University of Cincinnati.
Researchers say exposure to the chemicals occurred at a time during pregnancy when the nerve cells in the brain were being formed and migrating to new areas of the brain.
“Exposure during that period was associated with a small, but a significant, increase in anxiety,” explained Dr. Strawn.
The study showed the chemicals increased anxiety in teens by 10 to 20 percent. Researchers plan to focus on improving interventions for kids at higher risk for anxiety.
PBDEs were banned in the United States in 2004, but Dr. Strawn said many older consumer products still contain the chemicals.