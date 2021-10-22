PITTSBURGH — Last winter, we battled COVID-19 with masks, social isolation and lots of hand washing. Those measures had an added benefit of preventing many cases of flu last year, but this year...
"Much of our immunity to influenza comes from people who had it last year, and a lot of that is gone," said Dr. Mark Roberts, a director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
Roberts and his colleagues ran two separate computer analyses. Both models predict a very serious flu season.
"The likelihood is that there could be 20% or 30% more cases," Roberts said. "The mathematical model that we use said as many as 400,000 extra hospitalizations."
Experts are concerned flu could crush healthcare systems that are already straining to keep up with the demands of COVID. They said the best way to avoid a worst-case scenario is a flu vaccine.
"Even though the flu vaccine is not as effective as the COVID vaccine is," Roberts noted, "it is still effective at preventing serious disease, and it's more effective than not."
According to one model, if 75% of Americans get vaccinated against the flu as compared to 50% in a typical year, many of those additional hospitalizations could be avoided.
Roberts said for people who have been immunized against COVID, there is no concern that the flu shot would cause an interaction. In fact, experts said you can get both a COVID booster and a flu shot together.
Roberts said the CDC is still working to determine which strain of the flu will be dominant this year, so it can't yet predict how effective this year's flu shot will be. Still, doctors said it is better than no flu shot at all.