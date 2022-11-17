BALTIMORE — For the first time in years, Mark Witman's hands are steady. His Parkinson's symptoms started 13 years ago.
"I was just favoring my one side and dragging my foot," Witman recalled.
Medication controlled it at first, but eventually, for this lifetime Orioles fan, Parkinson's put a damper on a 20-year-long tradition. Every year on opening day after the game, Witman and his family would watch the movie "Field of Dreams."
"If you're familiar with the movie, at the end, father and son have a catch," Witman said. "It's been getting tougher and tougher for me to throw and catch."
Witman went to see Paul Fishman, a professor of neurology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, who recommended a non-invasive procedure called focused ultrasound. Doctors use MRI guidance to send ultrasonic soundwaves through the skull.
"When that sound energy hits brain," Professor Fishman said, "it's converted into heat, eliminating the tiny tissue that's causing the problem."
Focused ultrasound is FDA-approved for one side of the brain, but Witman was part of a clinical trial performing the procedure on both sides.
"This particular research study demands that people do well for a six-month period before it's a go to do the second side," Fishman said.
Witman had the first ultrasound procedure in January and followed with the other side six months later.
"You could feel it immediately," Witman exclaimed.
For Witman, this year's tradition was better than years' past.
"We had our catch and, right away, I knew, I could throw," Witman shared.
The bilateral focused ultrasound procedure has been done successfully on patients in Switzerland and Japan. The trial is being conducted at four sites in the United States — at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in New York at Weill Cornell Medical School and New York University - Langone, and Stanford in California.