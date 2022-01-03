ST. LOUIS — Greg Bowman is the man behind one of the largest computer crowdsourcing networks. It's called Folding at Home. He is looking to cure diseases, including his own.
"My interest in proteins really stems from a childhood experience of losing most of my vision to a juvenile form of macular degeneration," said Bowman, a computational biophysicist at Washington University School of Medicine.
Bowman's eyesight has been fading since second grade. Although legally blind, Bowman is studying proteins, something so small that nobody can see them.
"These are the molecular machines that perform most of the active processes associated with life," Bowman shared.
Breaking down a single protein can take even the most complex of computers a lifetime. So, from his office at Washington University, Bowman is using millions of computers around the world to do the work.
"What we've done is devised ways to break these essentially intractable problems up into completely independent pieces that we can send out to many thousands of people to run in parallel," Bowman explained.
Folding at Home aims to understand how proteins move or fold into their proper shapes to keep our bodies running. Four million people from every country in the world are helping to find the answers.
"It's kind of like a synergy, like each on their own, independent, wouldn't be able to achieve what they could achieve when working together towards the same common goal," said Mohammad Syed, a citizen scientist in New Zealand.
"The more computers you contribute, the better," Bowman said, "but anyone can help accelerate the simulations that we're performing."
You can visit Folding at Home's website to download the folding@home software.
Many large corporations are already on board. Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, and Oracle are using their computers to fold. Even pro-sports have jumped in to help, including the Spanish professional soccer league. With the new surge of participants, Folding at Home now has more raw computing power than the world's largest 500 traditional supercomputers combined.