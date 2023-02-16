ORLANDO, Fl. - Research from the University of Chicago examined folic acid treatment from over 800,000 Americans, and their suicidal behavior, over a two-year period.
“What we found is that there actually is independent genetic risk, that is contributing directly to suicide attempt, that is not simply through the risk of psychiatric disorders,” said Douglas Ruderfer, associate professor of genetic medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Patients who took folic acid encountered a 44 percent reduction in suicidal thoughts and self-harm behaviors.
“That is independent of psychiatric conditions which often present with suicide attempt but is biologically correlated with other non-psychiatric risk factors," Ruderfer explained.
While many individuals who consider suicide have underlying psychiatric illnesses, genetic risks can lead directly to a suicide attempt without existing psychiatric illness. Experts reported sleep disorders, smoking, and other harmful behaviors were all also contributing factors for suicide.
Experts say folic acid is an affordable supplement that is accessible without prescription.
The vitamin folate B can also be consumed by eating foods with fortafolite acid such as nuts, peas and fruit juices.