ORLANDO, Fl. - Even if you’ve washed your hands, produce and utensils before cooking, you probably haven't washed your reusable grocery bags.
Researchers found uncooked meat juices on 41 percent of grocery bags.
Not washing your bag can spread bacteria to the rest of your food before even leaving the grocery store.
Another mistake is not sanitizing your kitchen counter.
Listeria can stay on counters up to six days and wiping them down will not get rid of bacteria. Experts say to use a disinfecting spray and let it sit long enough to kill the germs.
Where you put raw meat in your fridge could also cause a problem.
“You’ve got that package of chicken and, let’s say you put it on the top shelf and it starts to leak, and now it’s leaked into your produce drawer,” said Joe Kivett, author of The Food Safety Book.
Spreading bacteria to your fruits and vegetables.
Instead, wrap meat in an additional plastic bag and then store in the bottom of the fridge.
And never leave food out for too long.
“The key thing to remember is make sure that food is not in the danger zone for more than two hours. The danger zone is temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees," said Kivett.
One more food safety mistake to avoid: not washing fruits and vegetables with inedible skins.
The FDA found listeria on 17 percent of avocados skins they tested, which can transfer to the edible pulp of the avocado when cutting or peeling.
People should wash the skins of produce like avocados, watermelons and pineapples before consuming.