ATLANTA, Ga. - Achy, sore and stiff joints are classic signs of arthritis, and they don’t just affect the elderly.
“We’re seeing arthritis at an earlier age, not only in the knees, but shoulders, really everywhere,” said Dr. Mathew Pombo, orthopedic surgeon at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center.
Arthritis can severely impact a person’s day-to-day.
"The main symptom is pain, decrease in quality of life, decrease in mobility,” said Stephen Messier, professor of Health & Exercise Science at Wake Forest University.
Symptoms often limit a person’s ability to work. According to the CDC, one in 10 adults have to limit their activities due to arthritis.
Health experts say you may be able to reduce the severity of your symptoms by avoiding certain arthritis-inflaming foods.
Wheat products like pasta, bread, bagels and crackers contain gluten, which is a protein that can aggravate arthritic joints.
Some studies have shown that people with celiac disease are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, but those who went gluten-free were able to alleviate their symptoms.
Added sugars are another thing to avoid if you have arthritis. A study in New England found those who drank sugary beverages five times or more per week were three times more likely to have arthritis.
Other foods that can increase your risk or worsen symptoms include red meats, processed foods, alcohol and foods high in omega-six fats like vegetable oils.
Diet is not the only factor in arthritis pain.
Experts say quitting smoking, a person's activity level and body weight can also help ease arthritis symptoms.