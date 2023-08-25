ORLANDO, Fl. - Living with bone and joint pain can make doing everyday tasks difficult.
Experts say certain foods can boost your bone and joint health.
Extra virgin olive oil, a classic staple of the Mediterranean diet, is a perfect example.
“The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom, geriatrician at Oregon Health and Science University.
A study from Spain found that men who followed a Mediterranean Diet which included virgin olive oil had more bone formation than men who followed only a low-fat diet.
Experts say eating five to six prunes daily can prevent bone loss for postmenopausal women and reduce their risk for osteoporosis.
One medium-sized bell pepper has more than a day’s worth of vitamin C, which is great for joints since vitamin C is an inflammation-fighting antioxidant.
And milk doesn’t just do your bones good, but your joints as well.
“Some people tell me, you know, ‘I’m 75, I’m 80, I haven’t done these things all my life, what good is it going to do to start now?’ and I say those are the people who have the most to gain,” said Dr. Eckstrom.
Things to avoid for strong bones and joints include salt, soda and caffeine, and limiting your intake will reduce the risk to your bones and joints, experts say.