Congenital pulmonary airway malformation, also called C-PAM, is a rare birth defect that only occurs in up to one in every 35,000 births, causing a mass to form on the lung of a fetus. The condition can also be accompanied by hydrops, where fluid builds up in a baby's tissue, causing extreme swelling as well as excess fluid inside the placenta. And in cases of C-PAM with hydrops, 95% of babies die before or soon after birth.