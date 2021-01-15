CLEVELAND - Racing heart? Or a "fluttering" in your chest? They could be symptoms of atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a condition where the heart is out of rhythm.
"The sooner we intervene and treat atrial fibrillation, the better, because if atrial fibrillation is allowed to continue, then those changes in the left atrium progress," explained Dr. Oussama Wazni, section head of electrophysiology and pacing at Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic studied 200 patients with intermittent episodes of atrial fibrillation in the STOP AF FIRST trial. About half were treated with antiarrhythmic drugs, which is the standard treatment. The other participants had cryoballoon ablation; doctors inserted a balloon with liquid nitrogen to freeze the heart tissue causing the irregular heartbeat.
At one year, 75% of the ablation patients were free from AF, compared to 45% of the patients on medication. Wazni said the results could eventually lead to a change in treatment.
"Maybe it's time to circumvent needing to take an antiarrhythmic drug with all the side-effects and ineffectiveness, and just proceed with an ablation," Wazni said.
Researchers also studied the safety of cryoballoon catheter ablation as a first-line treatment as part of the trial. Two safety events were observed in the catheter ablation arm, including a heart attack that doctors could not directly attribute to the ablation procedure. He said, overall, the study showed the catheter procedure to be safe.