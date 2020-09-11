DENVER - From brain fog...
"It was like the flu on steroids," shared Clarence Troutman, a COVID-19 survivor.
To fatigue and trouble breathing.
"I could not draw in any air whatsoever," Troutman recalled.
After living a month on a ventilator, Troutman is now COVID-free, but he knows surviving the disease was just the beginning.
"It was almost, in some ways, like being a newborn baby," Troutman described.
"There's a lot of retraining, strengthening, and a whole process to get people back to living their lives," explained Dr. William Niehaus, who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of Colorado Hospital.
"It just, really took a lot of intensive rehab," added Kat Aksamit, a physical therapist at the hospital.
Doctors found that many patients need a team of therapists to relearn how to walk, talk, and even problem-solve, as the disease attacks every organ, from the lungs to the heart to the brain.
"Being on a ventilator for an extended period of time causes muscle wasting," Niehaus said. "It affects multiple organ systems."
A recent study showed a majority of survivors had inflammation in the heart, which can lead to cardiac disease and heart failure. Strokes are also a growing concern.
"We're seeing a lot of neurologic damage with people that have had COVID disease and a lot of blood clots," Niehaus continued.
University of Colorado Hospital was one of the first facilities to begin actively rehabbing patients who are still COVID positive. Troutman started his rehab just three days after being off the ventilator.
"We had to kind of bring everything back a step at a time," he recalled.
And five months later...
"Things are coming around slowly but surely," Troutman concluded.
Hospitals across the country are revamping their rehab procedures, evaluating patients daily and revising how much rehab patients can handle. Some hospitals are using biocontainment units to keep patients from spreading contaminated air.