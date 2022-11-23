SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — We think of wolves as ferocious predators, but could they also be gentle healers?
"I felt very calm and relaxed and stress free, and my mind was clear when I was around Miquan," said Morgan Aitken, a recovering alcoholic.
Aitken is more than 100 days sober. Wolf therapy helped to transform her life.
"She came here and said, 'I don't wanna live like this anymore. I'm suffering. I'm dying. I'm drinking every day. It's killing me,' and then she went to the wolves and the wolves don't see any of that," explained DeAnna Crosby, clinical director of New Method Wellness.
Crosby said wolves instinctively know which patient needs their help the most.
"They've gone through trauma. They've lived in the wild. They see, they walk up to you and they just see you and you don't have to pretend anything anymore," Crosby said.
One common bond? The power of the pack.
"Addiction is about a lack of connection," Crosby explained. "That's why addicts connect to each other, and that's why they run in a pack. The best thing you can do to treat an addict is help them with connection."
"Having the courage to be vulnerable and to open ourselves up to this new experience so that we can authentically connect," said Ryan Lamb, the owner of Living Life in Recovery.
The wolves help to teach addicts about boundaries and respect. Benefits include reduced depression and anxiety, increased self-control, improved interpersonal skills and elevated self-esteem. They helped Aitken find the strength to stop drinking.
"The wolf walks up and licks her face and everything changes, and it's like one connection she has that loves her unconditionally," Crosby said.
Aitken is now back at work, and she is planning to face another fear and go back to college.
"Having her around has helped us be more relaxed and know that we're gonna be OK and that we're gonna get through all this," Aitken said.
The wolves are trained and certified as therapy dogs. They live in a wolf sanctuary that rescues hurt wolves and discarded wolf-dogs who were abandoned by their owners.