SAN FRANCISCO - It's a strange time for Dr. Hedieh Matinrad, chief resident of internal medicine at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
"I've certainly felt more anxiety," Matinrad shared. "There's not just worrying about your family or your patients."
The nurses are feeling the stress, too.
"I think the hardest thing is people are feeling these feelings and we're conflicted," said Jill Sproul, chief nursing officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. "We're healthcare workers. We should be able to handle this."
Exhaustion isn't new. Before the pandemic, research reveals that two-thirds of emergency physicians already reported feeling burned out.
"I've had staff say, 'You know, I just find it hard to get up in the morning. I'm dreaming about COVID. I can't sleep at night,'" Sproul continued.
So, as a result, more and more hospitals are finding ways to care for their caregivers.
"The resident wellness program is essentially a group of residents who create a sense of community to talk about and process what they're experiencing," Matinrad said.
Debriefing sessions with psychologists have also become an important way for both doctors and nurses working in trauma to manage their stress.
"And really talk about what they're witnessing in suffering of patients," Matinrad continued.
Sometimes, however, that's not enough. That's why Matinrad and her residents have taken the leap into one-on-one therapy sessions.
"We're so good at just compartmentalizing... move on," Matinrad said. "This is not something to go through alone."
"We're all human and we all need support," said Sproul.
With potential spikes continuing through winter, the World Health Organization is calling on measures to address the physical and emotional safety of healthcare workers. Experts also said COVID-19 has exposed the lack of attention given to our country's mental health.