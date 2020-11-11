VINELAND, N.J. - Bob Fanucci is used to seeing the world from hundreds of feet in the air, but after 30 years as an electrical lineman, the job took a toll.
"You know, you're in a bucket or you're on a pole, Fanucci described. "Climbing is a lot of looking up."
Eventually, Fanucci had symptoms he could no longer ignore.
"It just was keeping me up at night kind of pain, and I couldn't look up, and I couldn't turn, and the crunching noises," Fanucci shared.
X-rays of his neck showed damage to three of seven discs, putting pressure on the nerves.
Dr. Rahul Shah, an orthopedic spine and neck surgeon, said he felt Fanucci would benefit from surgery, entering the front of the neck to remove the damaged discs and replace them with an implant.
Fanucci was also part of the FUSE clinical trial.
Shah is testing a minimally invasive way of delivering a small titanium implant through a tiny tube in the back to stabilize the spine without making long incisions.
"The muscles bounce back quicker, better, and their function, we believe, is better," Shah explained.
Fanucci started feeling the difference almost immediately.
"I got the full range of motion," he said. "I could drive. I could start physical therapy. It just astounded me that the results were that dramatic."
Shah said ideal candidates for the study are people with significant pain requiring surgery and problems with three levels of neck vertebrae.