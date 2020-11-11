Each year, between 5% and 20% of the population get the flu. It's a respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. Sound familiar? That's because its symptoms are nearly identical to the coronavirus, with the only known difference being loss of taste and smell, and with COVID-19 still around, parents are worried about tackling both this fall and winter. So, what can you do to best protect your children from COVID this flu season?