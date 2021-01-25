JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dr. Marshall Bedder was prescribed it all when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Antivirals, high-dose steroids, oxygen, inhalers, antibiotics, you name it," he recalled.
Bedder had difficulty breathing, and his oxygen levels were low.
"When I was admitted, quite hypoxemic, in the 70s," he shared. "I was worried."
Then, Bedder's oxygen levels went from 91 to 95 in a few minutes and he could breathe more easily. The reason was a device mainly used to treat migraines.
"GammaCore Sapphire CV was recently authorized by the FDA for use in patients with COVID," said Dr. Peter Staats, chief medical officer at ElectroCore and the National Spine and Pain Centers, the largest integrated network of pain physicians in the United States.
The device works by sending electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve, opening up the lungs and increasing airflow in COVID-19 patients. GammaCore, which is typically used to treat migraines, is now one of the latest tools in the fight against COVID-19.
"We may be able to alter the course of the disease such that, if you can breathe better, you won't need to go on a mechanical ventilator," Staats explained.
Patients can use the device at home on their own, but they would need a prescription from a doctor to obtain it. Bedder got his device while he was in the hospital, and he said it has made all the difference.
"Trust me, when you cannot breathe and there's no other options," he said, "it's a tremendous thing."
Staats said the stimulation that GammaCore provides to the vagus nerve can also reduce inflammation and ease the long-term effects of COVID-19.