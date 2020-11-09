CINCINNATI - Fifty-six-year-old Zola Lamp is still recovering from brain surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
"Smaller than a golf ball, larger than a nickel. That was probably about that big," Lamp recalled.
This was Lamp's third cancer diagnosis since 2018. In just those two years, she's been treated for colon cancer and rectal cancer. Then, just a few months ago, she was treated for the tumor in her brain. After surgery, it came back again.
"It was heart-wrenching, because it kind of felt like, where's my hail Mary, you know. Where is my Hail Mary?" Lamp said.
For Lamp, a "hail Mary" would be just a few more years to watch her eight-year-old grandson, Drake, grow up. Now, a cutting-edge treatment is delaying progression of the disease for some. After surgeons remove the tumor, they implant tiny squares or radioactive tiles called GammaTiles at the site.
"These wafers have the radiation seeds embedded in them, so those radiation seeds then emit radiation into that cavity, you know, starting immediately after surgery," explained Dr. Vincent DiNapoli, a neurosurgeon at Mayfield Brain and Spine.
Ninety percent of the radiation is delivered within a month. Then, the tile dissolves and is absorbed by the body. The GammaTile therapy isn't a cure, but it does give patients quality of life and the gift of precious time.
"They generally say that when you get cancer, you got this one to five years. Right? Well, it's been two years for me, and I want my five years," Lamp shared.
The FDA granted GammaTile therapy regulatory clearance for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors in 2018, but in January 2020, the FDA expanded the indications to allow patients with newly diagnosed cancerous tumors to receive GammaTile therapy.