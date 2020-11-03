BALTIMORE - Tiffany Eiford, 41, has struggled with weight her entire life. At one point, she reached a high of 245 pounds.
"I've done lots of different diets where I would lose a significant amount of weight, and then I would just put it right back on," Eiford shared.
Eiford dropped weight after adjustable lap band surgery, but when she developed complications, the band had to come off and the weight went back on.
"It's depressing. Honestly, it is," Eiford explained.
Eiford decided to try a permanent option. This time, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, the director of Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, performed gastric sleeve surgery. With gastric sleeve, doctors remove 80% of the stomach, leaving a small tube, or sleeve.
"Since you're not touching the intestines, you don't get long-term issues like malabsorption, nutritional issues," Singh said.
With gastric sleeve surgery, the surgery is less complicated, meaning a shorter hospital stay and quicker recovery. By comparison, during gastric bypass surgery, which has been called the gold standard, doctors create a small pouch and reroute the small intestines.
"If you have somebody with much more weight to lose, like 400, 500 pounds, then bypass is a better choice," Singh stated.
Singh said patients who have diabetes, acid reflux or serious heartburn tend to do better with gastric bypass. For Eiford, gastric sleeve was a first step.
"These weight loss surgeries, they're a tool," Eiford exclaimed. "They are not an easy fix. I know some people think that they are. It's a struggle."
Eiford has now lost 45 pounds since her sleeve surgery.
Since 2007, gastric sleeve surgery has been gaining in popularity and now accounts for more than 60% of all weight-loss surgeries. Singh said both surgeries are permanent and require commitment and lifestyle changes.