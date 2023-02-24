NEW HAVEN, Ct. - Deep breaths in and out are something many take for granted.
For people with cystic fibrosis, the lungs fill with thick mucus, making it tough to get air. It also clogs the pancreas and intestines.
Dr. Marie Egan, a pediatric pulmonologist at Yale Medicine, is studying ways to help the body repair the mutated DNA that causes the condition.
The doctor and her Yale colleagues developed a new gene editing technique that targets a mutation in the CFTR gene. They’ve designed small molecules that can be delivered into the body intravenously.
“We include a small piece of DNA or blueprint that has the right instructions," explained Egan. "Your own body can fix itself.”
Dr. Egan said the molecules would be administered as a one-time therapy and could be a delivery method and treatment for other conditions.
Scientists found that the technique worked not only in the lungs, but other organs that are affected by cystic fibrosis as well.
Researchers say the technique needs to be tested in humans.
They believe it could be successfully administered at any stage of life, not just in babies, but also right after a patient is diagnosed.
Cystic fibrosis is a condition most states screen for during newborn testing.