ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 235,000 people will hear the words "you have lung cancer" this year, but there are more treatment options today to increase their odds of survival.
"Twenty years ago, lung cancer was a one-size-fits-all. Now, it's a very heterogeneous population of patients based on various DNA alterations," said Dr. Mark A. Socinski, an executive medical director at AdventHealth Cancer Institute in Orlando.
And one of those DNA alterations is the MET exon 14 skip mutation in non-small cell lung cancer. Socinski calls the mutation an oncogenic driver.
"Meaning that it causes the cancer to grow," Socinski said. "Knowing this, there are specific targeted therapies that can inhibit the growth of cancer."
Socinski uses genomic testing to search for the met-exon-14 skip mutation and other mutations in his patients. He believes genetic testing may allow doctors to pinpoint an exact target to attack the cancer.
"That process of coupling a target with a targeted therapy makes it much more effective and much more rapidly approved by the FDA," Socinski noted.
That allows doctors to get the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.
Since the discovery of the MET exon 14 skip mutation, two targeted therapies have been rapidly approved by the FDA. Socinski said these therapies have been more effective than chemotherapy and immunotherapy in treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer.