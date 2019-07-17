Health Beat: Girl's fight for healthcare coverage

TAMPA, Fla. - Marina Marasco knows hospitals far better than any preteen should.

"In my first surgery, I was less than an hour old," said Marina, now 12 years old.

Marina was born with a rare birth defect that left all her internal organs protruding from her abdominal cavity and covered by a thin membrane. It's a condition known as a giant omphalocele. Marina often has to teach others how to pronounce it.

"Uhm-fal-o-seal," she said.

Those people include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Marina and her mom recently went to Washington, D.C. to fight for Medicaid funding for children's health, both for themselves and millions of others. Marina's 23 surgeries would have bankrupted her family without healthcare coverage.

"They estimated when she left the NICU, at $4 million," said Nikki Marasco, Marina's mom. "She was in the NICU for 10 months. She came home on full life-support."

With still more surgeries to come, Marina and her family are now part of a group called Speak Now for Kids. It's a grassroots effort to raise more funding for rare childhood conditions and for protecting Medicaid for all kids who need it. They want to make it a national priority.

"I hope to open people's eyes," Nikki continued.

Marina knows her lobbying may not get the results she wants right away, but the determined young woman said she won't stop until there are positive changes.

"It's really worth it," Marina smiled.

Speak Now for Kids has been active in supporting the ACE Kids Act, which was recently signed into law by President Trump. It improves how care is delivered to kids with complex medical conditions on Medicaid.