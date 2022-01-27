(Ivanhoe Newswire), - Exercise, eating healthy and even lotions and potions. There are several things people do to stay young.
But, as much as we try, the clock keeps ticking away.
"The way you could walk and run when you were 20 years old is not what you're doing when you're 75 years old," said Associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Rajagopal Sekhar.
That's because as we get older, our bodies start to experience mitochondrial dysfunction.
"Mitochondria are tiny engines that supply the cell with energy. Mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to heart disease, to Alzheimer's disease, to cognitive impairments, to almost every condition possible," Sekhar said.
This doctor studies normal aging and says supplying the mitochondria with fuel may be the key to reversing some of the negative side effects of aging.
That fuel is glynac, or a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine, components of a natural antioxidant glutathione.
When older adults took the supplement for 12 weeks, muscle strength, gait speed and cognitive function all improved.
"And at 24 weeks, they were even better," Sekhar said.
Paving the pathway to promoting healthy aging.
After the participants in the trial stopped taking glynac, their improvements diminished.
Doctors are conducting two additional studies to test whether glynac could improve defects linked to cognitive decline in Alzheimer's and other diseases.