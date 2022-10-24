ORLANDO, Fla. — Two-year-old Theodore Sherrill is all about playtime.
"He loves to play," said his mom, Suzanne Sherrill. "He loves to do just what everybody else his age loves to do."
And that isn't always easy, since Theodore has down syndrome.
"The kids with special needs are usually delayed in how they can move," said Amber Yampolsky, a physical therapist at Nemours Children's Hospital. "We want to try to give them the ability to move either on time or at least earlier than they would if we kind of waited for their development to progress."
And that is the mission of Go Baby Go, a program designed to build adaptive toy cars to get kids with mobility impairments moving.
"We believe that mobility is a human right," explained Jennifer Tucker, a clinical associate professor at the University of Central Florida
"A lot of kids with special needs don't have the ability to do the foot pedals or to do the steering, so we're able to adapt the cars so that they just have a button on them," Yampolsky said. "And the kids, even with a very limited amount of mobility, are able to push that button and make the car go."
Three-year-old Haddie Ortiz, who has mild cerebral palsy, recently got her first chance to ride in her car.
"She's excited," said her mom, Rachel Ortiz. "I think it's one of those things she is going to have control over, something that is usually hard for her."
The same was true for Theodore, who wouldn't let anything put the brakes on his fun.
"He doesn't want to be left out just because he is rocking an extra chromosome," Sherrill said.
"That day isn't about anything that their child cannot do," Tucker explained. "It's about everything their child can do."
Go Baby Go was founded at the University of Delaware, but there are several chapters around the country. The chapter at the UCF has been around since 2015 and has given more than 160 cars to kids. Typically, when children outgrow their car, they can bring it back and the car gets a tune-up before being given to another kid.