Health Beat: Grandmother has voucher for kidney transplant

ATLANTA - Adele and Aubrey may be three-year-old twins, but they couldn't be more different from each other. A big difference between the two is that Aubrey has two kidneys, while Adele, also known as Delly, has only one. When Delly was born, she was diagnosed with multicystic kidney disease.

"She immediately went into renal failure," said Delly's grandmother, Jamie McNeil.

Delly is doing well now with her kidney function at 78 percent, but...

"At this point, it's looking like she will need a kidney transplant within the next 10 years or so," explained Delly's mother, Meghann Adams.

But when she does need her transplant, she will be transferred to the living kidney donor list, all thanks to her grandmother donating her kidney to a complete stranger. Through the National Kidney Registry's donor voucher program, a donor can donate a kidney now and get a voucher for an intended recipient for a later living donor transplant.

"Those time-frames are significantly shorter than you would have to wait for a deceased donor kidney," said Dr. Nicole Turgeon of Emory University School of Medicine. "Deceased donor kidneys, you can wait anywhere from a couple of years all the way up to eight to 10 years."

Just one living donor taking part in the voucher program can help more than 100 people on the transplant list.

"If I can inspire just three people to donate a kidney, and those three people can inspire three more people, and those three people can inspire three more people; if we did that just 11 times over, we could wipe out the whole kidney list," said McNeil.

McNeil's kidney donation started off a chain that impacted eight people with four kidney transplants, but now she also has that safety net for her granddaughter for whenever she will need her kidney.

McNeil was the first to take part in the kidney voucher program at Emory University. The longest chain to take place there involved 62 transplants.