Health Beat: Healing the Achilles heel with tenotomy

BALTIMORE, Md. - Barbara Lakis is a triathlete: swimming, biking and running long distances.
But over time, she was plagued with leg and foot injuries.
“I’ve had this injury to both my Achilles since 2008, since my first marathon," Lakis recalled. "And I’ve been just, kinda, suffering through it.”
Unable to even climb the stairs, Lakis considered her standard treatment options of physical therapy and invasive surgery.
“We performed a percutaneous tenotomy procedure, which is a big mouthful for a small surgery,” said Dr. Nicholas Anastasio at Mercy Medical Center.
Under ultrasound, Dr. Anastasio used a small needle to penetrate the scar tissue that was blocking the tendon.
“The procedure re-establishes that blood flow and it does mechanically break up the scar tissue to a degree," explained Dr. Anastasio. "That allows the body to take over, heal and remodel the tendon."
There is no general anesthesia, general surgery, or prolonged healing time, and the procedure is performed in the office.
“I’m a very prepared person, so, I brought my crutches. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to weight bear, and I stood up and I could walk," Lakis exclaimed.
Tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis and hamstring injuries can also be repaired with a percutaneous tenotomy procedure, and it usually only takes about 15 to 20 minutes.