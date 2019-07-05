Health Beat

Health Beat: Health trends that hurt?

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 03:33 PM EDT

The number of Americans who are gluten-free has tripled in the last decade. If you're not allergic to it, Amitava Dasgupta, a toxicologist at UT Health Science Center in Houston, said avoiding could be harmful.

"If you don't have gluten allergy, there is no need to go for gluten-free food," Dasgupta said.

Low-gluten diets are linked to type 2 diabetes and heart disease as well as deficiencies in iron, folate and fiber.

Juicing can be dangerous, too. Juices are packed with calories and sugar, with none of the fiber in whole fruit. Research shows juicing ups the risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

"There is no scientific evidence that juice can cleanse the body from toxins," Dasgupta continued.

Doctors also worry about the rise of coconut oil, a saturated fat.

"First of all, it's a source of fat and calories that most people don't need," said Dr. Jim Shoemaker at Saint Louis University. "It just makes you fat."

It also causes a toxic reaction in the liver. Shoemaker said your body is actually programmed to defend against it.

"I think taking extra coconut oil is not a good idea," Shoemaker stated.

He doesn't think vitamins and supplements are a good idea either.

"I think people really might be exposing themselves to dangers by taking excess vitamins," Shoemaker continued.

Excess vitamins make proteins less soluble in cellular fluid, leading to protein aggregation.

"When the proteins aggregate or stick to each other or 'misfold,' that causes diseases like Alzheimer's and, interestingly, also diseases like type 2 diabetes, Shoemaker said.

Unless you're deficient in a vitamin and your doctor prescribes it to you...

"It's probably not wise to take these extra supplements and vitamins," Shoemaker exclaimed.

We spoke to several medical experts and they all agreed that most people get plenty of vitamins and minerals from their diet and do not need to take supplements at all unless they have a true vitamin deficiency.

