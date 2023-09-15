Health Beat: Healthcare staffing crisis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Experts say nearly a million nurses will exit the industry in the next four years.
“Even our younger nurses that just came into the profession are leaving the profession,” said Tommye Austin, who has been a nurse for 34 years. “It has to change. It cannot be the way it was done during the pandemic because we just don't have the resources.”
How can we expect nursing to evolve?
“Working our nurses to the top of their license is one of the main objectives for our organization,” explained Austin.
One solution is redefining roles or creating different levels of nurses: expert nurses, nurses with masters and associate’s degrees and some nurses even working from home using telemedicine and technology.
“A lot of nursing time is taken up by working on that computer and inputting that data,” Austin said.
Robots are also beginning to play a critical role.
“Nurses sometimes clock 20, 30,000 steps a day. And so, if we can have robots that can pick up medications from the pharmacy or take medications to the pharmacy, pick up labs, take a lab specimen down to the laboratory,” stated Austin.
AI can also become an extra set of eyes to help monitor patients.
“What that artificial intelligence can tell me is that, ‘Tommye, you need to watch that there's something going on with that patient,’” Austin said.
Transforming an industry and saving lives.
“Because I love people. Nursing is a profession that I probably could work until I'm a hundred,” added Austin.
Some hospitals are now incorporating smart rooms that eliminate the need for nurses to interrupt their patient care duties with tasks that don’t require medical knowledge.
RNs earn around $80,000 or more per year and there are more specialized degrees that can get as high as $200,000 a year.