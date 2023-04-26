Phoenix, Az. - Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack.
Chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms, but there are some lesser-known warning signs.
“There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate,” explained Dr. Prakash Balan, interventional cardiologist at Banner-University Medicine Heart Institute.
Dizziness and nausea are possible symptoms of a heart attack and so is neck or jaw pain. Even problems with your teeth can signal heart trouble.
“I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack,” said Dr. Annabelle Volgman, medical director at Rush Heart Center for Women.
A cough that won’t go away, especially if it produces white or pink mucus, could be a sign of heart failure. Blue or purple net-like patterns on your skin could signal a blocked artery. Swelling in the lower legs or feet might indicate a person's heart isn’t working properly. Yellowish-orange, waxy growths on the skin could indicate unhealthy cholesterol levels.
“Pay attention to your symptoms. If you are having symptoms, get them checked out,” said Dr. Balan.
A recent study found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of heart death in people with high blood pressure.