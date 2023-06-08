SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. – People who have pathologic pelvic or sacrum fractures can face a lifetime of pain.
Orthopedic oncologist Dr. Daniel Lerma is part of a team at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s who developed a minimally invasive pelvic stabilization procedure to help ease this type of pain.
“This woman was at home, sneezed, sustained a pelvic fracture, and after that, she was wheelchair bound and bedbound," Dr. Lerman recalled. "She said she wished she could die because the pain was so bad.”
Doctors use CT scans to pinpoint the eroded bone. Through one-centimeter incisions, surgeons use bone cement and large screws to reinforce the area.
They also use a balloon implant in areas where the bone is missing. Health experts say it’s less invasive, patients wake up feeling better and can often leave the hospital the same day.
“When I have a patient who says their pain is so bad that they can't even enjoy being with their family and then after the procedure, they're home and they're engaged in their normal activities, as a physician, there's no greater thrill,” said Dr. Lerman.
Another benefit of the procedure is that patients are able to stay on their chemotherapies, radiation and immune therapies throughout the procedure, keeping them cancer-free and pain-free at the same time.