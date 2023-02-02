ORLANDO, Fla. - Bitter orange for heartburn or nausea, ephedra for colds and fish oil for heart health.
Instead of boosting your health, could they hurt your heart? Some cardiologists say these supplements, which are mostly unregulated, have contributed to irregular heartbeats in people under 30.
Johns Hopkins preventive cardiologist Dr. Erin Michos has studied dietary supplements and the heart for years. She’s focused on the impact of calcium supplements.
"So many individuals are taking these, when many well-done clinical trials have shown that these supplements are no better than placebo and they may be a waste of money and in worst case scenario, there may be some harm,” said Dr. Michos.
Instead, she and other experts encourage patients to alter their diets to get the nutrients they need.
“I really push my patients to try to get that from food sources alone,” explained Michos.
So, more milk, cheese and yogurt for a calcium boost. Or, rub bitter orange on the skin instead of ingesting it and you’ll still have the benefits. Use green tea extract instead of ephedra, and for those omega threes, eat salmon or mackerel instead of taking fish oil.
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there are reports of otherwise healthy people fainting and having chest pain after taking a supplement that contained bitter orange as one of many ingredients. Experts say it’s hard to know if bitter orange caused the health problem. The NCAA has placed bitter orange on its current list of banned drugs, listing it as a stimulant.