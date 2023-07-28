ORLANDO, Fl. - Alcohol used to be a big part of Veronica Valli’s life.
“My drinking was very chaotic and dangerous from when I was about 15 years old,” Veronica recalled.
Like many people, Veronica didn't initially realize that her excessive drinking was holding her back.
Research shows about 15 million Americans struggle with an alcohol use problem, but only 10 percent receive help. Excessive alcohol use is linked to an increased risk of injuries, chronic diseases, cancer and poor pregnancy outcomes.
“People can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think, 'Ugh, I need to stop drinking' to actually stopping,” Veronica explained.
Pain is another potential side effect of alcohol. More than half of people with an alcohol use disorder have reported experiencing some type of persistent pain.
In a new British study, researchers found chronic alcohol consumption may make people more sensitive to pain through two different molecular mechanisms: one driven by alcohol intake and one driven by alcohol withdrawal.
“I discovered everything I thought about sobriety and drinking was completely wrong. So, I thought, sobriety was boring. That’s what our culture tells us,” Veronica said.
She finally decided to get sober at age 27 and hasn’t looked back.
“The number one thing I want people to know is that when you stop drinking, you don’t give up anything. You don’t miss out on anything. Just the opposite,” stated Veronica.
She's now a recovery coach and therapist working to help others break free from alcohol addiction.
Veronica says the number one mistake people make when trying to stop drinking is doing it alone and she stresses the importance of finding a community of support.