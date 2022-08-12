CHICAGO — Despite her age, 19-year-old Emily Wegmann knows a lot about joint pain. At two, she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. By 10, she was bone-on-bone on her left hip.
"I couldn't even get myself dressed," Wegmann shared. "I couldn't do my hair. I couldn't get myself to walk into school."
Medications and steroids worked for short periods of time, but flare ups held Wegmann back during childhood.
"Seeing my friends go out and me trying to keep up with them was very hard," she recalled.
"Her arthritis was so aggressive that it was actually damaging her acetabulum on her hip socket," explained Dr. Craig J. Della Valle, an orthopedic surgeon, at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
She developed an uneven leg length, which caused more pain in her knees, feet, and back. At 14, doctors recommended that Wegmann have a hip replacement and it worked. With new modern materials for hip replacements, her hip can last a really long time.
"It's possible that this could last her longer than 20 years, 30, 40, 50 years and hopefully her lifetime," Valle said.
Five years in, her right hip is still going strong, and she got her left hip replaced the summer before she started her freshman year of college.
"Ever since then, I have been able to live like a normal teenager would," Wegmann said.
Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis may not only affect the joints, it can also cause inflammation in the eyes, lungs, heart, liver, and other organs.