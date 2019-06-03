Health Beat: HIPEC for signet ring cell carcinoma

BALTIMORE - Jim Gibbs was working full-time and feeling healthy until Super Bowl Sunday 2016, when he had a sudden pain in his left side.

"The next day, I was attending some meetings and it was there, nagging," said Gibbs, 67.

"There were no signs," said Gibbs' wife, Carol. "No other signs."

A CT scan showed something unusual on his appendix. His doctor ordered more tests.

"He called me a week later and said, 'Well, it's cancerous and it's signet ring cell cancer,'" Jim Gibbs recalled.

Dr. Vadim Gushchin, a surgical oncologist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, said signet ring cell carcinomas are aggressive. Patients have very few symptoms, so the cells often spread before they're caught.

"By the time a typical diagnosis of a signet ring cell carcinoma of the stomach is made, the entire stomach is engulfed in tumor," Gushchin explained.

Surgery may be a treatment option, but doctors can't always remove all the cancer. For Gibbs, Gushchin added HIPEC, heated intraoperative peritoneal chemotherapy.

"They hook you up to a pumping system that pumps in heated chemotherapy and it bathes the entire abdominal cavity, and then they pump it out," Gibbs said.

Most cancers recur within two years after surgery, so Gibbs spent that time volunteering, doing cancer charity walks.

"I can look back and say, 'You know, I spent that time in the most life-giving way I could,'" Gibbs said.

Gibbs finished his treatment more than two years ago, and he remains disease-free. Gushchin cautions even with the addition of HIPEC, the cancer is still tough to wipe out. Gushchin said patients who do best with this treatment have no nodes involved, and have the tumor contained within one of the organs.