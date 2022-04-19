TEMPLE, TX - BPH stands for benign prostatic hyperplasia. If left untreated, the prostate will continue to grow, and so will the problems.
A new treatment is helping to clear the way and get these men going again.
"I couldn't work. I couldn't function. I could not empty my bladder. I was in dire straits," said Jason Horvath, BPH patient.
The pain, discomfort, and helplessness that Jason Horvath was feeling are the same symptoms millions of men experience each year due to an enlarged prostate.
"Prostate problems can be pretty serious. It starts with mild symptoms. It can progress pretty serious into urinal retention and, a complete, inability to urinate. After that, it can progress to renal failure," said Marawan El Tayeb MD, Urologist, Baylor Scott & White Health.
This urologist sees up to 20 men a day suffering from BPH.
The first line of treatment is medication. If that doesn't work, doctors progress to minimally-invasive treatments.
One of the newest, most effective procedures is the HoLEP, a type of laser surgery used to open up any blockages and remove the enlarged prostate tissue.
"If you can imagine the prostates like an orange with the peel outside and the fruit inside. Basically, we go around the fruit, taking it out of the peel and leave the patient with a very nice open channel for them to urinate," continued El Tayeb.
70% of patients leave the hospital the same day. 95% will have the catheter removed the following day.
"So, patient will feel the benefit as, as soon as the catheter comes out, they will start feelings that they are much better. The stream is much better, and they will feel immediate benefit," continued El Tayeb.
An enlarged prostate can be caused by BPH, but also can be caused by prostate cancer, which affects one in six men in the United States.
It's important to get a PSA test and possible biopsy before treatment.