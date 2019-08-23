Health Beat: Home births or hospital?

TAMPA, Fla. - Sarah Rankin's family is about to get a little bigger, and just like first child Charlotte, they want the baby to come into the world in their home.

"You're able to control the vibe of your birth, so she was born in a dark room with silence instead of beeping and screaming and people rushing around," Rankin said. "It was just so serene."

But it's still rare. Less than one percent of the four million births in the United States last year happened at home. Dr. Jill Hechtman, the medical director at Tampa Obstetrics, said it's because it's too risky. One study found 23 to 37 percent of women who tried to give birth at home wound up being rushed to the hospital.

"I'm not a big proponent of home birth, because I've seen the bad things that can happen, and I know there's only minutes when they do happen," Hechtman said.

Hechtman said the mortality rate for home birth babies is roughly twice as high as hospital births. Thirteen fatalities versus six for every 10,000 in a hospital.

"We are licensed and regulated by the state," explained Charlie Rae Young, a licensed midwife.

She said safety contingencies are in place if there's a complication.

"It's not home birth at all costs," continued Young.

Hechtman still isn't convinced.

"I would rather embrace the patients that would consider home births and talk to them and provide them what they want in a hospital setting," Hechtman.

But for Rankin, there is no doubt about where she will welcome baby number two.

Doctors and midwives do agree on one thing, and that is that some women are better candidates for home deliveries than others. For example, those without any previous health problems or c-sections and usually women having only one baby and not twins or triplets.

Montana, Vermont and Wyoming are among the top states for home births, and some counties in Florida are among the highest in the nation, with seven percent of women choosing home birth compared to the national average of only one percent.