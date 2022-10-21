ORLANDO, Fla. — The type of blood you have running through your veins can impact your chances of getting cancer, having a stroke or catching COVID-19.
"Different blood types have different antigens on the surface of the red blood cells," said Dr. Brian Rini, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.
A study out of the New England Journal of Medicine found that people with type A had a 45% increased risk of getting COVID; type O was 35% less likely.
If you have type O, research from Harvard shows you're less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, but those with A, B, and AB have a 9% increased risk for both. Experts said they believe it's because Os tend to have lower cholesterol and lower amounts of a protein that's linked to clotting.
A study from the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology found Type Bs were 59% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.
French researchers analyzed data from 82,000 people and found women with type A blood were 10% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and those with type B were 21% more likely to develop the disease.
Also, some memory problems may be linked to blood type. A study in the Journal of Neurology found that type AB blood had an 82% higher risk of cognitive impairment.
Researchers in Japan said they strongly believe that the blood type influences personality, weaknesses, and strengths. They said people with type A blood are calm and collected, artistic, and polite; people with type B blood are practical, goal-oriented, and strong-willed; people with type O blood are outgoing, energetic, and outspoken; and people with type AB blood tend to have characteristics on both sides of the spectrum.