Thanks to the research based off 9/11 first responders, an exercise fanatic discovered he had underlying and extensive heart disease.
Roger grad exercises 90 minutes a day, five days a week. So, why did his doctor tell him this: "You look like you're in absolutely perfect physical shape, perfect health, and you should be dead," Grad said.
Doctor Michael Savona suspected cardiovascular disease, but standard tests revealed nothing. However, he had studied the blood of 9/11 responders to see how certain genetic mutations could trigger cardiovascular disease by replicating out of control.
"So, I looked at some genetic screening and found mutations in his blood cells, and 30 percent of his blood cells had one mutation and 30 percent of his cells had another mutation, both of which we know increase your risk for vascular disease," said Savona.
Roger did have high hematocrit, extra red blood cells that can be related to mutations.
He also had TET2 cells, which cause disease.
These clonal hematopoietic cells trigger inflammation and heart attacks.
"These gene mutations that occur as you age, and these mutations are naturally occurring, just because of math. If your cells divide enough, sooner or later there's gonna be an error that doesn't get fixed," Savona said.
Roger needed an open-heart bypass.
"I don't know how to repeat it enough. I had no symptoms," he said.
But, he was at critical risk for a heart attack because his arteries were blocked nearly 100 percent.
"Having a bypass probably saved his life, and helped him avoid having a heart attack during one of his workout routines," Savona said.
Doctor Savona says, throughout the world, there are bio-repositories where blood samples, like the ones from 9/11 responders are stored.
He says it's important because doctors can go back and study potential outcomes of genetic mutations like Roger's.